Amit Shah Hiding Manipur Issue By Focusing On Modi Govt Schemes, Says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tried to hide the main agenda of the Manipur violence during Wednesday’s no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. Chowdhury’s comments came after Shah – among a host of things – accused the Congress of politicising the Manipur violence.

"The government, especially the home minister, tried to show that they are serious about the Manipur issue. I want to ask home minister that during his visit to Manipur, he had promised the people of the state that he would return after 15 days. Those 15 days have passed. What happened to his promise and the 10 proposals he to the people of Manipur at the time?” Chowdhury said.

‘Trying to hide the main agenda’

The Congress leader accused Shah of trying to hide the main agenda, which is the Manipur violence, by listing various schemes of the Modi government.

“To hide the main agenda, he spoke on various schemes of the government in the House today. The reason behind moving the no-confidence motion was to make sure that prime minister speaks on Manipur in the Parliament."

Shah’s attack on opposition in Lok Sabha

Shah criticised the Congress and accused the opposition of bringing the no-confidence motion as a way of diversionary tactic. He accused the INDIA bloc of politicising the Manipur violence and claimed the northeastern state has had a history of ethnic violence.

"There's a BJP government in Manipur for 6 years. But there had been not a single day when curfews or blockades were imposed," Shah said.

Amid the call by the opposition for Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s resignation, the union home minister came to his defence saying CM Singh was co-operating with the investigation. “The CM is removed when he is not co-operating. This CM is co-operating," Shah said.