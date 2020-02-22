Amit Shah has assured a delegation led by CM Conrad K Sangma, centre examining Meghalaya House resolution on ILP

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured a delegation led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma that Government of India is examining the resolution passed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly for the implementation of Inner Line Permit in the State.
“NDA partners have already met Union Home Minister Amit Shahji to urge GoI to implement ILP in the State. The Hon’ble Minister has assured that GoI is examining the matter,” said Sangma.
In the 40 minute meeting on later Thursday evening with Amit Shah, the Meghalaya delegation was assured that GoI will never allow dilution of tribal rights.
