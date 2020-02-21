PM Modi, Amit Shah can’t always help, RSS cautions BJP

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah cannot always help out in the Assembly level elections and there is no option but to rebuild the organisation in Delhi to address the local aspirations," read the article.

The article titled 'Delhi's Divergent Mandate' authored by its editor Prafulla Ketkar called for understanding the "context of city-state voting behaviour" in Delhi. The article says the answer lies in the changing character of aspirational Delhi.

Stating that the 'Shaheen Bagh narrative' failed for the BJP because Arvind Kejriwal steered clear of it. But taking a dig at the saffron avatar of Kejriwal, the author subtly asks BJP to keep a watch on him.

He asks, "This genie of Muslim fundamentalism experimented under the pretext of CAA may create a new testing ground for Kejriwal. How does Kejriwal respond to this danger? How far was his chanting of Hanuman Chalisa genuine?"

It was reported earlier that both the Sangh and VHP are content with Hindu-centric politics that forced Kejriwal to adapt to the changing trend. But Ketkar is apprehensive that it's not 'genuine' side of the AAP. He sent out a clear message to the Delhi unit: you failed.