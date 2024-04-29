Amit Shah Fake Video Case: Reetam Singh, Assam Congress 'War Room' Coordinator, Arrested By Police | X

Assam: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Assam Police have arrested a person in connection with the fake video involving Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official social media account and claimed that a person who has been identified as Reetom Singh (Reetam Singh) has been arrested by the Assam Police in the said case. The police have taken the accused into their custody and have proceeded with the probe.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on X, "Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah." A purported video of Home Minister Amit Shah was doing rounds on social media in which it was claimed that "BJP would end the reservation for SC, ST, and OBC if voted to power."

About The Fake Video Case

However, in the original footage, the Union Home Minister claimed that BJP would end the reservation given to the Muslim community. He also called the reservation given to Muslims "unconstitutional." BJP social media head Amit Malviya shared the original and the fake video on social media and also warned the Telangana Congress of refraining from spreading such fake videos.

About The Accused Reetam Singh

Reetam Singh's X bio suggests that he is the War Room Coordinator of Assam Congress. He has been arrested by the Assam Police for posting edited videos and abusive contents on Social Media.

Reetam Singh's alleged post on X |

Who is Reetam Singh?

Reetam Singh’s X (formerly Twitter) account reads he is a rocket scientist, lawyer, social engineer and War Room Coordinator of Congress party in Assam.

Being a vocal opposition of the ruling BJP, Reetam Singh had recently urged people to slam/criticise Modi,BJP Govt, Himanta, any Minister/MLA/MPs of BJP openly on social media. However, he cautioned them to not post “life threatening” messages online.

He assured those voicing their anti-BJP opinions that , “Team of reputed Senior Lawyers & Legal Professionals across Assam & India will make sure you are never arrested. Will do your case for free.”

On his LinkedIn Profile his bio reads: “An adaptable and responsible Social Engineer seeking opportunities to develop new skills while enhancing the ones already possessed. My degree in Space Systems Engineering and Law has enabled me to reinstate good organisational skills along with an analytical/logical approach to problem-solving. I am capable of working both on my own initiative, as well as being part of a team. Having worked on cross-national projects; I am acquainted to the conditions and requirements of an international workplace environment. My degree has taught me a lot about originality and quality through my work; but I believe there is always room for self-improvement both personally and professionally.”

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Summoned In The Case

There are reports that Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy has been summoned by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. The Delhi Police has asked the Telangana CM to be present along with all the electronic gadgets used by him on Wednesday (May 1).