'70 Saal Se Wo Karte Rahe, Humne Kiya Toh...': Amit Malviya Fact-Checks Arvind Kejriwal Over Edited Clip Of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On EVM Hacking | File Pic

New Delhi: BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Sunday, September 21, shared the full version of a television interview of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accusing AAP leader and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of circulating an incomplete clip to suggest Gupta admitted to EVM hacking.



The exchange came at a time when opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has levelled sharp allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over vote manipulation.

Here's What Kejriwal Said



Asking "What is the Delhi CM saying?" Kejriwal had posted a shorter video of the same interview on social media in which Gupta can be heard saying, “They stole votes by hacking EVM for 70 years, when we also did it, there's a problem now? How is that fair?"



The clip was widely circulated on social media and led to several users questioning Gupta’s remarks. Some social media users described Kejriwal’s post as misleading after the full version surfaced, adding that her comments were directed at Congress, not an admission of wrongdoing by the BJP. However, Gupta can be heard admitting the stealing of votes in both the clips.



Malviya Posts Full Interview



Malviya later uploaded the entire interview on his official X handle. In it, Gupta accused Congress of misusing elections for decades and argued that allegations of hacking against the BJP were politically motivated. “Till the time they have been doing it for 70 years, nothing was happening with EVM hacking. When we did it, people started having a problem,” she said, before criticising Gandhi for “creating a perception to mislead the innocent people of the country.”



Gupta further added that the BJP’s victories reflected popular support and not manipulation. “The blessings of the people are with Modi ji, and will always be,” she further said in the interview.



The controversy follows Gandhi’s recent claim that the BJP and ECI had been “stealing votes,” drawing heated exchanges across both the parties.