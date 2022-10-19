e-Paper Get App
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered martial law on Wednesday for four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, doubling down on a faltering invasion he described as "very difficult."

Updated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
Leave Ukraine at the earliest...: Indian embassy warns amidst deteriorating security situation in Ukraine | Representative image
In view of the deteriorating security situation and the recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine by the Indian Embassy. 

It also advised the Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine to leave Ukraine at the earliest. 

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered martial law on Wednesday for four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, doubling down on a faltering invasion he described as "very difficult." In a tacit acknowledgment that another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding, his forces organized evacuations of civilians from one of the first major cities they seized.

With a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinding toward Kherson, the battle for the southern city of more than 250,000 people, industries and a major port is a pivotal moment for Ukraine and Russia heading into winter, when front lines could become largely frozen for months.

Across Ukraine, Russian strikes killed at least six civilians and wounded 16 in the latest 24 hour-period, the president's office said Wednesday. It said Russian forces attacked nine southeastern regions of Ukraine using drones, rockets and heavy artillery, focusing on energy facilities.

EU awards top human rights prize to the people of Ukraine

The people of Ukraine and their representatives were awarded the European Union's top human rights prize Wednesday for their resistance to Russia's invasion and ongoing war.

The EU award, named for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honour individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Sakharov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died in 1989.

It's the second straight year EU lawmakers used the Sakharov Prize to send a message to the Kremlin. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won it last year.

When they nominated Ukraine, EU lawmakers praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his "bravery, endurance and devotion to his people" and highlighted the roles of Ukraine's state emergency services.

