In Pics: Snowfall in Himalayan Mountains of Kashmir

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022

Winter has surely arrived in India with all its beauty, leaving regions across the country with a wonderful snowclad look. Regions across north and north-east witnessed heavy snowfall and was covered in thick, white blanket of snow

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Take a look at some mesmerizing visuals of the Himalaya Mountains of Kashmir landscape that enjoyed snowfall

Photo by Sajad Hameed

A view of the fresh snowfall at Affarwat peak in world famous ski resort Gulmarg at Kashmir is enough to captivate your attention

Photo by Sajad Hameed

At an elevation of 3950 metres, Gulmarg is the world's third-highest ski resort and known around the world for its powdery snow runs

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Its majestic Apharwat peak is 4390m and is the longest ski slope in entire Asia

Photo by Sajad Hameed

Tourists were seen enjoying the fresh snowfall

Photo by Sajad Hameed

A happy tourist couple were spotted posing together at the peak

Photo by Sajad Hameed

In Gulmarg By November, the climate reaches the sub-zero range, with winds getting progressively stronger

Photo by Sajad Hameed

By December, the landscape is blanketed in thick sheets of snow – glistening and pearly white. Heavy snow only starts to fall in early January, lasting until mid-February

Photo by Sajad Hameed

