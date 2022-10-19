In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi dance at Phone Bhoot song launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022

Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi launched the spooky item number 'Kaali Teri Gutt' from 'Phone Bhoot' on Tuesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Katrina oozed oomph in a hot off-shoulder black leather dress which she opted for the song launch

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ishaan, Katrina and Siddhant were seen making a smashing entry at the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The trio were all smiles as they were welcomed to the beats of dhol

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They too danced along with the dhol-tasha players with the media and fans cheering for them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Even Katrina did not shy away from showing off her Punjabi moves alongside the dhol players

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Siddhant was seen doing bhangra along with the people present at the venue

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Phone Bhoot' traces the story of two ghost hunters (Ishaan and Siddhant) and the most beautiful ghost -- Katrina

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Phone Bhoot' marks the first horror-comedy for all the three actors

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

