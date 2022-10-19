In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi dance at Phone Bhoot song launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2022
Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi launched the spooky item number 'Kaali Teri Gutt' from 'Phone Bhoot' on Tuesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Katrina oozed oomph in a hot off-shoulder black leather dress which she opted for the song launch
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ishaan, Katrina and Siddhant were seen making a smashing entry at the event
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The trio were all smiles as they were welcomed to the beats of dhol
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They too danced along with the dhol-tasha players with the media and fans cheering for them
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Even Katrina did not shy away from showing off her Punjabi moves alongside the dhol players
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Siddhant was seen doing bhangra along with the people present at the venue
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Phone Bhoot' traces the story of two ghost hunters (Ishaan and Siddhant) and the most beautiful ghost -- Katrina
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Phone Bhoot' marks the first horror-comedy for all the three actors
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!