Hot Shanaya Kapoor stuns in strapless mini dress

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 18, 2022

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor posted a series of stunning photos of herself on Instagram

In the caption, she revealed that the glamourous pics are from her recent photoshoot in Dubai

Shanaya looked hot in a black strapless body-hugging dress

She left her hair open and wore high heels to accessorise her look

The star kid posed in front of the iconic Burj Khalifa

She captioned the post, “Spamming shoot photos while eating wagamama noodles"

She is currently in Dubai, where she celebrated her actor-father Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday on October 17

Shanaya started her career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020

She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhakad

