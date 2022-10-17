Alia Bhatt clocks 10 years in Bollywood: A look at her journey

Born into the Bhatt family, Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan

After making her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller 'Sangharsh', she played her first leading role in Karan Johar's film 'Student of the Year' in 2012

She played a kidnapping victim in the road drama 'Highway' in 2014 for which she won the Best Actress award

Alia went on to establish herself with movies such as '2 States', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the coming-of-age drama 'Dear Zindagi'

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have starred in multiple movies since SOTY. Fans on twitter famously call them 'Varia'

In 2016, Alia starred in the film 'Udta Punjab', which was mired with controversies. Even then, the actress managed to shine and established herself as one of the most bankable stars

In 2018, Alia took the box office by storm with her spy drama 'Raazi', which became one of the highest grossers of the year

In 2019, she starred in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' opposite Ranveer Singh, and her character Safeena went on to become a fan-favourite

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, Alia returned with a bang with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' this year, and it went on to establish Alia as the top actress in Bollywood

She also starred in the pan-India film 'RRR', which shattered box office records not only in India, but all over the globe

Alia then marked her OTT debut with the film 'Darlings', and her character resonated with the viewers as she taught a befitting lesson to her abusive husband

She was last seen in the much-hyped 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and that too went on to become the biggest hit of 2022

In April this year, Alia tied knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor after dating him for five years

In June, Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir

Alia's pregnancy didn't stop her from working as she shot her Hollywood debut movie 'Heart of Stone' in her first trimester

Her upcoming projects include 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'

