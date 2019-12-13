Amid unrest in Assam post CAB, Shinzo Abe considers cancelling visit

According to Japan's Jiji Press, Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India as the security situation has deteriorated in Guwahati. "The Japanese and the Indian governments continue to explore the last possibility," it said.

In New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar when asked whether the government will go ahead with the India-Japan annual summit in Guwahati from December 15-17, said, "We don't have any update to share."

Asked whether the government is contemplating shifting the venue, Kumar said: "I am not in a position to clarify on it. I have no updates to offer." Sources said a Japanese team visited Guwahati on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations. Amid lack of clarity on the summit, PIB Hindi on its Twitter handle posted a photograph of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with his Japanese counterpart with the caption saying their meeting was held before the scheduled Modi-Abe dialogue on December 16.