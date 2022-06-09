e-Paper Get App

Amid Prophet row, video shows Muslim fakirs threatened in Uttar Pradesh

The insults were allegedly over their religion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Screengrab

Amid the ongoing row over the Prophet remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, a video from a village in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral showing locals abusing and harassing three Muslim fakirs (religious men) who were begging for alms.

As per reports from NDTV, the cellphone video, shot in the Degur village of Gonda area, shows a group of boys hurling abuses at the three beggars.

While one person is heard saying "beat them," another reportedly says that the beggars will eat biriyani with the money collected.

Later, a young man, armed with a large stick demands their identification cards claiming that they are terrorists and should carry their Aadhar cards at all times.

