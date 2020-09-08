Amid pandemic govt releases SOP for 'partial reopening' of schools - check out details

Disallowing sharing of notebooks, pens/pencils, water bottles etc among students, prohibition of assemblies and sports, encouraging online learning, entry of asymptomatic persons are some of the health ministry's guidelines for partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9th to 12th from September 21 on a voluntary basis. However, written consent of the students' parents or guardians will be required and such visits for teacher-student interactions must be organized in a staggered manner, the guidelines stated.

According to the 'SOP for partial reopening of Schools for students of 9th to 12th classes on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers: In the context of COVID-19', a seating arrangement has to be made to ensure a distance of 6 feet between chairs, desks etc and the teaching faculty will ensure that they themselves and students wear masks throughout the conduct of the teaching/guidance activities.

"Sharing of items like notebook, pens/pencil, eraser, water bottle etc. amongst students should not be allowed. Cafeteria/mess facility, if any within the premises, shall remain closed," the SOPs stated.

For ensuring queue management inside and outside the premises, specific markings on the floor with a gap of 6 feet may be made. Similarly, physical distancing shall also be maintained in staff rooms, office areas including reception area, and other places such as mess, libraries, cafeterias, etc.

Weather permitting, outdoor spaces may be utilized for conducting teacher-student interactions, keeping in view the safety and security of students and physical distancing protocols, the guidelines said.