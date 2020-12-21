Amid ongoing agitation, Kerala to hold special assembly session to pass resolution against Farm Bills

To take the fight into the enemy camp, a special one-day session will be held on Wednesday to pass a resolution against the Farm Bills that was floated by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave the nod for convening a special session after the Pinarayi Vijayan government sent a request for convening a special one-day session for this.

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the BJP has a lone member in O.Rajagopal and hence the question of the assembly passing a unanimous resolution is most unlikely.

The special session is being convened for one hour and only the party leaders representing the various parties will speak and at the end the resolution will be passed.