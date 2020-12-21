Amid ongoing agitation, Kerala to hold special assembly session to pass resolution against Farm Bills

To take the fight into the enemy camp, a special one-day session will be held on Wednesday to pass a resolution against the Farm Bills that was floated by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday gave the nod for convening a special session after the Pinarayi Vijayan government sent a request for convening a special one-day session for this.
In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the BJP has a lone member in O.Rajagopal and hence the question of the assembly passing a unanimous resolution is most unlikely.
The special session is being convened for one hour and only the party leaders representing the various parties will speak and at the end the resolution will be passed.
Already Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sounded that Kerala will seek legal recourse and the special session is seen as the first step to that.
The Bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 - were passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,
Incidentally Kerala in January this year became the first state in the country to file a suit in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.
Following which, other states also followed suit.