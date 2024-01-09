Amid Maldives Vs Lakshadweep Row, Politician Zahid Rameez Extends Birthday Wishes To India's EAM S Jaishankar

Maldives politician Zahid Rameez wishes S Jaishankar on his birthday | File

Days after the ongoing Maldives row, Island country political leader Zahid Rameez, who mocked PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep on social media, wished India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar's birthday on Tuesday. In his latest tweet, Rameez reposted a post by S Jaishankar, where the EAM thanked PM Modi for wishing him on his birthday.

Politician Zahid Rameez wrote to X (former Twitter), "Happy Birthday to the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar! Wishing you a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavors. @DrSJaishankar."

Happy Birthday to the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar! 🎉 Wishing you a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavors. 🇲🇻🇮🇳 @DrSJaishankar https://t.co/As6U21vbLr — Zahid Rameez (@xahidcreator) January 9, 2024

PM Modi wishes S Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes EAM S Jaishankar, he wrote, "Birthday wishes to Union Minister @DrSJaishankar Ji. His dedication and contributions in shaping India's foreign policy have been exemplary. May this year bring more success and good health as he continues to serve our nation with dedication." In response, Jaishankar said, "Thank you Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi for your kind birthday wishes. Your vision is a constant inspiration as we work towards our nation's growth and development."

Thank you Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi for your kind birthday wishes.



Your vision is a constant inspiration as we work towards our nation’s growth and development. https://t.co/NSP7PeAvM9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 9, 2024

What triggered the Maldives-Lakshadweep row?

A massive debate erupted on the internet when Maldives' deputy minister and several cabinet ministers made disparaging remarks against India and PM Modi during his recent visit to Lakshadweep.

Maldives govt immediately suspended its three cabinet ministers

In an immediate act, the Maldives government suspended three ministers who made derogatory statements on Sunday and distanced itself from the comments. The Maldives government urged authorities not to do anything that may jeopardise relations with international partners and condemned the remarks made.

The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/AzWMkcxdcf — Zahid Rameez (@xahidcreator) January 5, 2024

In the Maldives vs Lakshadweep row, Rameez, leader of the Progressive Party, mocked PM Modi's latest move to promote Indian Tourism and said, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."