Maldives Topped Indian Travellers' Lists With Over 2 Lakh Visits In 2023 (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 08, 2024
A massive debate sparked on the internet when the Maldives deputy minister and other cabinet ministers made critical remarks against India and PM Modi on his recent visit to Lakshadweep.
PM Modi/ X
Following an intense backlash from a neighbouring country, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu suspended three of his cabinet ministers.
Dhivehi Gaumu/ X
Despite President Muizzu's anti-India stance, the fast response is likely due to India's significant contribution to the Maldives' tourism industry.
X
According to recent data from the Maldives tourism ministry, Indian tourists are the largest group of visitors to the Maldives until December 2023.
Freepik
According to the data, about 1,757,939 tourists visited Maldives till December 2023, showing a major 12.6% rise from 1.5 million arrivals in 2022.
India in pixels/ X
The Maldives had the most Indian tourists, with around 209,198, followed by Russia (209,146) and China (187,118).
Freepik
The statistics also revealed that Maldives tops many Indian travel lists for tourism, including Indian celebs.
Insta
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, from Oct to Dec 2020, around 32,000 people travelled in each direction.
Freepik
In the fourth quarter of 2021, a record 115,000 passengers flew from India to the Maldives, with direct flights averaging 1,250 daily.
X
However, these figures dropped in 2022 following global restrictions being lifted and Indian tourists exploring other tourist destinations across the globe.
Freepik
Thanks For Reading!