Amid coronavirus outbreak, major temples across country, monuments like Taj Mahal to remain shut

Amid coronavirus outbreak, prominent temples and monuments have closed entry of people as a precautionary measure. Some prominent tourist and religious attractions in India will remain shut as a precautionary measure till further notice.

The Taj Mahal will be closed for tourists from Tuesday onwards amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Officials said that the decision was communicated to them on Monday night by the Ministry of Tourism in New Delhi. The Taj Mahal's closure will be a major jolt to the domestic tourism industry, particularly the hospitality sector since the shutdown would lead to more cancellation of bookings in Agra.

The world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves near Aurangabad, the popular Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and the Tuljabhawani temple in Osmanabad district would remain closed in view of the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra. Even entry restrictions to Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai which sees thousands of visitors daily, will also be in force.