Amid coronavirus outbreak Calcutta High Court permits BJP MP to distribute relief material in his constituency

The BJP MP then sat on a dharna in the middle of the road. He also sent West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a message, apprising him of the incident and asked him to intervene. The Governor responded to the BJP MP's phone call immediately and asked him to hand over the phone to the traffic inspector on duty and asked why an elected member was stopped from meeting people in his constituency.

The officer however refused to budge. This was yet another flash-point between the Governor and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration in West Bengal.

In another incident BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was also stopped by Police a few days after cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal. Ghosh was on his way to distribute relief material in South 24 Parganas district, which was the worst affected area during the cyclone.

Police cited similar reasons of lockdown violations as he was travelling to another district without prior permission.