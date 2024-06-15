 American Woman On Way To Delhi In Bus With PUBG Friend From UP Detained For Questioning After 'Suspicious' Passenger Informs Police
American Woman On Way To Delhi In Bus With PUBG Friend From UP Detained For Questioning After 'Suspicious' Passenger Informs Police

Their journey was interrupted in Shikohabad when a fellow passenger became suspicious of their conversation and alerted the police

Rahul M
Updated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
An American woman travelled to India to meet a young man from UP's Etawah she befriended while playing the online game PUBG. However, her journey took a surprising turn when Shikohabad police intervened during her trip to Delhi.

The girl, identified as Brooklyn Carnley from Florida, first arrived in India on a tourist visa. Initially, she stayed in Chandigarh at the flat of another friend, Yuvi Wango, whom she also met through PUBG. Yuvi, originally from Chandigarh, works in Bangalore. Brooklyn stayed at Yuvi's place for three months.

During her stay in Chandigarh, Brooklyn continued playing PUBG and befriended Himanshu, a young man from Etawah. Eager to meet her new friend, Brooklyn travelled to Etawah. After spending several days there, she and Himanshu boarded a UP Roadways bus heading to Delhi.

Their journey was interrupted in Shikohabad when a fellow passenger became suspicious of their conversation and alerted the police. As per reports, Shikohabad police stated that the bus was stopped, and both Brooklyn and Himanshu were taken to the police station for questioning.

Upon investigation, it was confirmed that Brooklyn had legally entered India on a tourist visa and had made several friends in the country through the PUBG game. Despite the language barrier, as Brooklyn did not speak Hindi and Himanshu's English was weak, they communicated using a translation app.

Following the interrogation, Himanshu was handed over to his family, while Brooklyn was sent to Delhi accompanied by a female police officer. Reports suggest that intelligence officials also questioned Himanshu to ensure there were no security concerns.

