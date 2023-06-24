American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet In A Heartfelt Gesture After Singing National Anthem (Watch)

During the concluding event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit, American singer Mary Millben paid her respects by touching his feet after singing India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The event, hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF), took place at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.
Mary Millben's Popularity and Appreciation in India
Mary Millben, a renowned African-American Hollywood actress and singer, is highly regarded in India for her renditions of the National Anthem, Jan Gana Mana, and the devotional song Om Jai Jagdish Hare. Her performance of the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi was deeply meaningful to her, as she expressed her profound honor in a statement prior to the event.
The Essence of the US-India Relationship
In her statement, Mary Millben emphasized that both the American and Indian national anthems embody the ideals of democracy and freedom, highlighting the essence of the relationship between the United States and India. She regarded the performance as a tribute to the country and people she considers her family, further emphasizing the importance of a free nation defined by its free people.
Respect for PM Modi's Spiritual Aura and Cultural Roots
Prime Minister Modi's powerful spiritual aura and his deep connection to Indian values and culture have garnered immense respect globally. This was evident during his visit to Papua New Guinea last month, where the Prime Minister of the Pacific Island nation touched PM Modi's feet as a sign of reverence. A similar gesture was observed during his departure, as two individuals bowed with their heads touching the ground, prompting PM Modi to reciprocate the gesture by bowing with folded hands.
Mutual Admiration and Symbolism
The act of Mary Millben touching Prime Minister Modi's feet after singing the national anthem symbolised her deep admiration and respect for him. It also reflects the mutual appreciation between the United States and India, as well as the significant influence of PM Modi's leadership and cultural values worldwide.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)