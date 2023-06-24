American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet In A Heartfelt Gesture After Singing National Anthem (Watch) |

During the concluding event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit, American singer Mary Millben paid her respects by touching his feet after singing India's national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The event, hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF), took place at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mary Millben's Popularity and Appreciation in India

Mary Millben, a renowned African-American Hollywood actress and singer, is highly regarded in India for her renditions of the National Anthem, Jan Gana Mana, and the devotional song Om Jai Jagdish Hare. Her performance of the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi was deeply meaningful to her, as she expressed her profound honor in a statement prior to the event.

The Essence of the US-India Relationship

In her statement, Mary Millben emphasized that both the American and Indian national anthems embody the ideals of democracy and freedom, highlighting the essence of the relationship between the United States and India. She regarded the performance as a tribute to the country and people she considers her family, further emphasizing the importance of a free nation defined by its free people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Respect for PM Modi's Spiritual Aura and Cultural Roots

Prime Minister Modi's powerful spiritual aura and his deep connection to Indian values and culture have garnered immense respect globally. This was evident during his visit to Papua New Guinea last month, where the Prime Minister of the Pacific Island nation touched PM Modi's feet as a sign of reverence. A similar gesture was observed during his departure, as two individuals bowed with their heads touching the ground, prompting PM Modi to reciprocate the gesture by bowing with folded hands.

Mutual Admiration and Symbolism

The act of Mary Millben touching Prime Minister Modi's feet after singing the national anthem symbolised her deep admiration and respect for him. It also reflects the mutual appreciation between the United States and India, as well as the significant influence of PM Modi's leadership and cultural values worldwide.

Read Also US Vice President Kamala Harris Hosts Luncheon For Prime Minister Narendra Modi