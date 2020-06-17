American intelligence believes 35 Chinese soldiers killed, Beijing ‘humiliated by casualty’: US media report

As M. Taylor Fravel, a China expert from MIT noted: “I can think of no armed conflict involving China where it has released casualty figures publicly at the time of the conflict. Usually, they are published years or decades later. Casualties from 1962 war only published in 1994 internal history.”

Interestingly, US News and World Report, known mostly for University Rankings, published a piece by Paul D Shinkman which cited US intel to claim that China’s count could be up to 35 Chinese troops.

Shinkman wrote in usnews.com: “American intelligence believes 35 Chinese troops died, including one senior officer, a source familiar with that assessment tells U.S. News. The incident took place during a meeting in the mountainous region between the two sides – both of which had agreed to disarm – to determine how the two militaries would safely withdraw their presences from the region.”

The piece further claims that all casualties were from the use of ‘batons and knives’ and from falls of steep topography. It further adds that Beijing considers the casualties as a ‘humiliation of its armed forces’.

The trigger-happy POTUS Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted about it yet.

On Tuesday, news agency ANI, known to be close to the current dispensation, pegged the casualties plus death figures at 43.

A day later ANI, citing sources, which is euphemism for messages from officials which no one wants to take credit or blame for, claimed that the Commanding Officer of the PLA was killed.

ANI also wrote earlier citing sources: “It is assessed that the Chinese suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent face off on the night of June 15-16. The assessment is based on the number of Chinese soldiers evacuated from the face-off location on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwan river, as also the increased Chinese helicopter movement.”