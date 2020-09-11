Amar Sonar Bangla? Kangana Ranaut fan arrested in Kolkata for making threat calls to Sanjay Raut

The 'Panga' actress and the Shiv Sena leader were engaged in a war of words over Mumbai Police’s handling of the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranaut went on to compare Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which did not go down well with the Shiv Sainiks.

On live television, Sanjay Raut called the actress "haramkhor ladki". However, he later said that he was incorrectly interpreted. In a video clip from an Aaj Tak interview, he said that while people use the word in different ways, he had meant in as being "beimaan" (dishonest). "Woh toh naughty girl hai...maze karti hai maine dekha hai...maine toh bas usse beimaan kaha," he said.

Ranaut was then granted Y-plus category security by the Centre before she planned her visit to Mumbai on September 9. The same day the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Ranaut's office in Mumbai over alleged illegal construction. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition, while the actress's lawyer has sought time to respond to BMC's affidavit. The next hearing will be on September 22.