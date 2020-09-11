'History will judge your silence': Kangana Ranaut targets Sonia Gandhi after BMC's demolition drive

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai over alleged illegal construction, the 'Panga' actress lashed out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maharashtra government. Now, she has targeted Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Congress is one of the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Taking to Twitter, Ranaut said, "Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? (sic)"
The 33-year-old actress added that the MVA government is "harassing" her and asked for Gandhi's intervention. "You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene," she wrote.
In one of the tweets, Ranaut also went on to invoke Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. Sharing an old video clip of Balasaheb's interview in which he said that he does not "like elections, and groupism", Ranaut said the late leader's biggest fear was that Shiv Sena will "become Congress".
"Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become Congress. I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party ?(sic)" Ranaut's tweet read.
Meanwhile, the BMC has filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court stating that actor Kangana Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan and termed her allegations against it as "baseless".
"The petitioner has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan... Even in present writ petition, the petitioner has not disputed carrying out the said unlawful alterations and additions. In fact having regard to the work carried out and the contents of the sanctioned plan, there is no basis for the petitioner to dispute the unlawful work carried on," read the affidavit.
Ranaut's lawyer has sought time to respond to this affidavit and that is why hearing in the case is adjourned till September 22.
