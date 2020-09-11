'History will judge your silence': Kangana Ranaut targets Sonia Gandhi after BMC's demolition drive

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai over alleged illegal construction, the 'Panga' actress lashed out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maharashtra government. Now, she has targeted Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Congress is one of the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Taking to Twitter, Ranaut said, "Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? (sic)"

The 33-year-old actress added that the MVA government is "harassing" her and asked for Gandhi's intervention. "You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene," she wrote.