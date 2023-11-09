 'Allegations Not Proven': Ghaziabad Police Issues Statement On Kumar Vishwas's Claims That His Convoy Was Attacked
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Allegations Not Proven': Ghaziabad Police Issues Statement On Kumar Vishwas's Claims That His Convoy Was Attacked

'Allegations Not Proven': Ghaziabad Police Issues Statement On Kumar Vishwas's Claims That His Convoy Was Attacked

Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday filed a complaint alleging that his vehicle was hit by a car of an unidentified person who also "attacked" CRPF and police personnel deployed for his security, police said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Kumar Vishwas and the doctor who claimed was attacked by security personnel of Kumar Vishwas | X

Ghaziabad: In a twist in the case, the Ghaziabad Police on (Wednesday) November 8 issued a statement saying that the allegations made by popular poet and author Kumar Vishwas that his convoy was attacked have not been proven in the initial investigations. Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday filed a complaint alleging that his vehicle was hit by a car of an unidentified person who also "attacked" CRPF and police personnel deployed for his security, police said.

"In the case that came to notice today, the allegations regarding the attack on the convoy of Mr Kumar Vishwas by an unknown person have not been proved in the course of preliminary investigation. In the course of advance investigation, action is being taken by the Indirapuram police station," said the police statement.

The statement by the police now puts focus on the statement by one Dr Pallav Bajpai, who had alleged that his vehicle was hit and the security personnel of Kumar Vishwas attacked him. The doctor also has visible injuries, as can be seen in the video. Dr Pallav Bajpai had approached Indirapuram police.

The incident had occurred near Hindon Bridge in the afternoon of Wednesday (November 8), police said.

"We are looking into both the complaints and initiated preliminary investigations. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings of this investigation," the ACP was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar Vishwas claims his security was attacked

On Wednesday (November 8), Kumar Vishwas took to X and claimed that his security was attacked.

"Today, while going to Aligarh, when I left my house in Vasundhara, on the banks of Hindon, a car driver tried to attack the car of the security personnel travelling with me by hitting the car from both the sides. When I got down, the security personnel interrogated that person. When he was stopped, he attacked not only the UP police constable but also the security personnel of the central forces. Reported to police. Reason could not be known. May God keep everyone safe. Thank you for all your good wishes."

Read Also
Ujjain: Kumar Vishwas apologizes for his controversial remark against RSS, says it was taken out of...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Allegations Not Proven': Ghaziabad Police Issues Statement On Kumar Vishwas's Claims That His...

'Allegations Not Proven': Ghaziabad Police Issues Statement On Kumar Vishwas's Claims That His...

Nitish's Comment Row: 'Courageous' Woman Needs To Step Up Against Bihar Chief Minister, Says US...

Nitish's Comment Row: 'Courageous' Woman Needs To Step Up Against Bihar Chief Minister, Says US...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked In...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked In...

Jammu & Kashmir: 1 TRF Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian

Jammu & Kashmir: 1 TRF Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Shopian

CBI Arrests Northern Railways Deputy Chief Engineer & Contractors in ₹ 5 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Northern Railways Deputy Chief Engineer & Contractors in ₹ 5 Lakh Bribery Case