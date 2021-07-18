Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of Bikru minor widow

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of Kushi Dubey, the minor widow of slain gangster Amar Dubey, who is one of the accused in the Bikru ambush in which eight policemen were killed by slain gangster Vikas Dubey and his accomplices on July 3 last year.

Dismissing the revision petition filed by Khushi, Justice JJ Munir observed, "An overall look on the circumstances of the case brings to mind the fact that the occurrence, in which the revisionist was involved, was not of an ordinary kind. Not only the spontaneous elimination of eight policemen in action and six others left injured, is a horrendous crime that shocks the conscience of the society, but also an act that strikes at the roots of the state's authority in its territory." The court further said, "It speaks about the unfathomable extent of the lack of fear of the state in the minds of those who conceived and executed the dastardly act."