Allahabad HC notice to UP on Sadaf Jafar’s arrest

Lucknow: Allahabad High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Yogi Adityanath-led government of Uttar Pradesh over the arrest of Congress leader Sadaf Jafar during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Law protests in Lucknow on 19 December.

The Lucknow bench of the HC (vacation court) has sought government’s response within two weeks on Jafar’s petition which seeks quashing of FIR against her claiming that her arrest was illegal.

Jafar, a single mother of two kids and former actress, was arrested while she was doing a Facebook live and directing the cops to arrest the rioters who have started throwing stones during protests in Lucknow.

Her sister Naheed Verma had earlier alleged that Jafar was beaten up and tortured in jail and denied medical aid.

Jafar’s advocate Harjot Singh told FPJ, “The HC directed the government to provide her medical aid, allow home cooked food and other facilities as per UP Jail Manual. We have also demanded that a probe not below the rank of superintendent of police under the judicial scrutiny over the charges slapped against Jafar.”

The government counsel submitted that she was provided medial treatment and the government would continue to provide the same. Her bail petition is listed at the session court on Friday. Naheed Verma and Adv Singh both hope that the court would grant bail to Jafar.

From Priyanka Gandhi to Meera Nair, many have criticised the government over Jafar’s arrest.