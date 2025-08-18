 'Is This a Joke?': Gauhati HC Takes Exception To 3,000 Bighas Of Tribal District Land Given To Cement Company
Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
The Gauhati High Court objected to 3,000 bighas of land in a tribal area allocated to a cement manufacturer last Tuesday. During the hearing, Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi observed that Mahabal Cements must possess considerable influence to secure such an extensive allocation, questioning the rationale behind granting what amounts to nearly half the district to a single entity.

The judge expressed bewilderment at the decision during an August 12 hearing, emphasising the vast scale of the land allocation and questioning whether authorities comprehended the sheer magnitude of 3,000 bighas.

Justice Medhi highlighted that Dima Hasao district, where the allocation occurred, is protected under the Indian Constitution's 6th Schedule, which mandates prioritising local tribal communities' rights and welfare.

The court also noted that the affected Umrangso area within Dima Hasao constitutes an ecologically sensitive zone, featuring natural hot springs and serving as a crucial habitat for migratory birds and wildlife.

Consequently, the court directed the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council to submit comprehensive documentation regarding the land allocation policy for Mahabal Cements.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on September 1.

The bench was addressing multiple petitions - one from local residents challenging their displacement, and another from Mahabal Cements requesting protection from individuals disrupting their operations.

