Gauhati High Court Lifts Ban On Dog Meat in Nagaland; Verdict Disappoints Animal Activists

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
The Gauhati HC’s Kohima bench has lifted the ban on the trading, consumption, and sale of dog meat in Nagaland
Traders in the hill state applauded this decision, while animal activists in were left disappointed
For the unversed, Dog meat is consumed by some Naga tribes for its meat, while some consider it as a mark of prosperity, while others support its purported medicinal value and being used to hunt other animals
The Government of Nagaland announced a ban on the sale of dog meat in 2020 after a picture of dogs tied in sacks went viral on social media
A plea was filed by traders licensed under the Kohima municipal council for importing dogs and selling dog meat, challenging the legal basis and jurisdiction regarding the ban
The single bench judge, Justice Marley Vankun, delivered the verdict, setting aside the ban order issued on July 4, 2020 citing citing observations and reasoning from previous judgments by the Apex court, leading to the decision to quash the ban
“The consumption of dog meat appears to be an accepted norm and food amongst the Nagas even in modern times, wherein the petitioners are able to earn their livelihood by transporting dogs and selling of dog meat,” order said
Indira Amma, Secretary of People for Animal Assam Chapter, expressed her view, stating, “I should not comment on the judgment as its now a judicial matter. Dogs, cats, trees, and all living beings are part of the environment, and we have a responsibility to preserve our environment "
