Nagaland bans sale of dog meat after picture of dogs tied in sacks go viral

The government of Nagaland on Friday announced a ban on the sale of dog meat after a picture of dogs tied in sacks went viral on social media. The picture that shows animals at a market in Dimapur city drew a lot of flak from social media users.

“The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked,” Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy wrote on Twitter.