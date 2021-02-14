All lanes in fee plazas on National Highways to turn 'FASTag' from tomorrow midnight

In a press note issued today, the central government said that all lanes in fee plazas on National Highways will be becoming FASTag lanes from tomorrow (i.e. February 15) midnight.

It may be recalled that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had mandated the fitment of FASTag in M and N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1.

What this essentially means is that any vehicle not fitted with a valid, functional FASTag will be made to pay a fee, as per the NH Fee Rules 2008. The fee shall be equivalent to twice times of the fee applicable to that category.

The decision to demarcate all the lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways as "FASTag lanes" has been taken to "further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas", according to the press statement issued by the union ministry.