All India Railwaymen's Federation & JFROPS Announces Indefinite Strike From May 1; Demands Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

In a significant development, the All India Railwaymen's Federation, in collaboration with the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS) announced an indefinite strike set to commence on May 1, 2024 on Wednesday. The primary demand driving this decision is the implementation of the old pension scheme, a move that has garnered support from various trade unions across the country.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, the General Secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation and Convener of JFROPS, expressed dissatisfaction with the government's lack of response regarding the restoration of the Defined Guaranteed Old Pension Scheme in place of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) also known as new pension scheme.

Core Committee meeting in Delhi

This decision follows a Core Committee meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday, where key union representatives unanimously agreed to resort to direct action. The Core Committee, including prominent figures such as Shiv Gopal Mishra, Dr M. Raghavaiah, Ashok Singh, Gita Pandey, S.N. Pathak, and Rupak Sarkar, reached the consensus that an indefinite strike is the only viable option to draw attention to their concerns and press for a resolution.

According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, the strike notice will be served on March 19, 2024, adhering to relevant rules. The unions aim to commence the indefinite strike on May 1, coinciding with International Labour Day, underscoring the significance of their cause in advocating for workers' rights and fair labour practices.