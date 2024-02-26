PM Modi Unveils Railway Projects Worth ₹41,000 Crore; Including 19 Mumbai Suburban Stations | Representational Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than Rs41,000 crore via video conferencing, including 19 suburban stations in Mumbai.

The Mumbai stations included Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Jogeshwari, Malad and Palghar (Western Railway), and Byculla, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Wadala Road, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Mumbra, Diva, Shahad and Titwala (Central Railway section).

With 2000 projects being launched in one go, India is set to witness a mega transformation of its railway infrastructure. https://t.co/AegQwerpEZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

"To modernise and upgrade crucial suburban railway stations"

“The redevelopment initiative aims to modernise and upgrade crucial suburban railway stations, catering to the growing needs of commuters. This strategic move aligns with the government's vision for improved connectivity and infrastructure development across the region,” said an official.

According to CR, the function at Byculla was graced by Governor Ramesh Bais and Deepak Kesarkar, Minister for School Education, Marathi Basha and Guardian Minister Mumbai City. Total cost of project is around Rs2,274 crore, including Rs263 for station redevelopment of Mumbai division.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the function at Hindu Gymkhana at Marine Lines station. At Tilwala the function was graced by Kapil Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj.