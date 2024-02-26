MP: PM To Kick Start ₹41,000 Cr Railway Projects Today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several railway projects worth Rs 41,000 crore of Indian Railways through virtual mode on Monday. Under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 554 railway stations and 1,500 road over bridges and underpasses.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will attend the programme organised at Nagda Railway Station of the district Ujjain. He will reach Nagda at 10.40 am and will leave for Bhopal at around 2 pm.

Additional divisional railway manager of Western Railway, Ashfaq Ahmed said that Indian Railways is moving rapidly in the direction of modernisation and realising the dream of New India of the Government of India. The work of developing railway stations across the country as world-class establishments is being carried out at a rapid pace.

Under this programme, the foundation stone of two road under bridges including 11 stations of Ratlam division viz Indore, Ujjain, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Nagda, Khachrod, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Dahod, Limkheda and two newly constructed road under bridges will be dedicated to the nation.

In a historic initiative, the PM laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country on August 6, 2023. In the same sequence, the PM is laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment works of 554 railway stations in the Indian Railways on February 26, 2024.

Along with this, the foundation stone of 1,500 overpasses, underpasses will also be laid, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation, which includes 11 stations and 4 road under bridges of Ratlam division, 66 stations of Western Railway and 208 road under bridges, road over bridges, Indore and Ujjain. There will be a grand redevelopment of the stations which will provide world-class infrastructure and passenger amenities to the passengers.