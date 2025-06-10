 Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP’s '20 Years Of Misrule', Questions Jobs, Investment, And Education Progress
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP’s '20 Years Of Misrule', Questions Jobs, Investment, And Education Progress

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that even IAS officers were being forced to go underground due to rising pressure from within the administration over “commission-related” disputes.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 06:28 AM IST
article-image
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, demanding accountability for what he termed "20 combined years of rule" - 11 years at the Centre and 9 in Uttar Pradesh. The former Chief Minister questioned the tangible outcomes of BJP's governance during a press conference in Lucknow on Monday.

Speaking in Lucknow, Akhilesh said the BJP must explain its performance across key sectors like education, employment, and investment. “Where are the jobs? What has been done in education? How much investment has actually arrived in the state?” he asked, criticising the so-called “double engine” model which he claimed has only delivered internal squabbles and corruption.

He alleged that even IAS officers were being forced to go underground due to rising pressure from within the administration over “commission-related” disputes.

Samajwadi Party Sets Up 3-Tier Monitoring System Ahead Of 2026 UP Panchayat Polls
article-image

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister’s symbolic adoption of a village, Akhilesh remarked that the promised development never arrived. “The village still looks the same. If that’s the result of direct PM attention, what should others expect?”

He also criticised the CM for conducting aerial surveys of crops while ignoring farmers’ ground-level concerns. “He should meet them face to face and answer their questions,” said the former chief minister.

