 Samajwadi Party Sets Up 3-Tier Monitoring System Ahead Of 2026 UP Panchayat Polls
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 02:01 AM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | ANI

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has activated a three-tier monitoring system ahead of Uttar Pradesh's 2026 panchayat elections, focusing on reservation and delimitation processes. Party president Akhilesh Yadav has directed district units to track caste wise seat allocations, alleging the BJP may use "technological manipulation" to alter electoral arithmetic.

In preparation of said elections SP has appointed observers in all 75 districts to verify reservation lists, deployed IT teams to analyze historical voting patterns and prepared legal teams for EC/court interventions

"The BJP's control over administration raises concerns about fair delimitation," said a senior SP functionary, citing alleged irregularities in 2021 polls. The party claims ruling party may tweak gram panchayat reservations to weaken opposition strongholds.

