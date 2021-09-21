Akhara Mahant death: Disciple says ABAP president recorded video before his death; CBI probe sought – Here’s what we know so far

A day after the mysterious death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri, his disciple Nirbhay Dwivedi has made revealed that the ABAP president had recorded a video before his death.

According to a report by India Today, the content of the video is now being investigated by the police. Nirbhay Dwivedi told India Today that the video’s content was similar to what was found in the suicide note.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead in his room at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening.

According to Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples. A purported 78-page suicide note was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life.

According to a report by India Today, a Samajwadi Party leader has come under the police scanner. Sources told India Today that an obscene video was being used to blackmail Narendra Giri.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the accused in the death of seer Narendra Giri has been arrested, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Narendra Giri's disciple Anand Giri under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide). The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by another disciple, Amar Giri Pawan Maharaj.

The police have detained three people so far -- Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari, the priest of Hanuman temple, and his son Sandeep Tiwari -- for questioning. Their names were mentioned in the suicide note, reported IANS.

Anand Giri has termed the allegation as 'conspiracy'. "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed," he told news agency ANI.

A petition has also been filed by advocate Sunil Chaudhary in the Allahabad High court seeking a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri.

The petitioner said that the circumstances in which the Mahant was found dead on Monday evening were highly suspicious and mysterious.

Some of the members of the Akhara have raised doubts over the five-page suicide letter, purportedly written by Mahant Narendra Giri.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Tuesday, September 21, 2021