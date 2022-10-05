Ajmer: Five drown during Durga immersion post puja festivities

Representative Image | Photo Credit: PTI

Jaipur: Five people drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater during the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in Nandla village under Nasirabad Sadar police station where the youths had gone to immerse the idol.

"They thought it was a shallow ditch and went down. But the ditch was deep and they all drowned," Station House Officer Hemraj said. The police identified the deceased as Pawan Raigar (35), Gajendra Raigar (28), Rahul Meghwal (24), Lucky Bairwa (21) and Rahul Raigar (20), police said.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for a postmortem.

The Durga Puja festival was celebrated across the country for nine days, with the final three days being the peak of the festival. The curtains were brought down yesterday, on Durga Navami, when the idol of the Goddess is immersed in water.

