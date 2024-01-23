 Ajmer: Fire Breaks Out At Private School, All Students Evacuated Safely (Watch Videos)
Updated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Ajmer, January 23: A massive fire broke out at a private school in Ajmer city of Rajasthan on Tuesday, January 23. Following the incident, which took place at Ajmer's Panchsheel Astitva Kids Sadhguru School, all the students were evacuated safely. A video of the fire raging in a building of the private school also surfaced online.

When informed, the fire department rushed multiple fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. The fire was later brought under control. A cooling operation was underway at the time of filing this report. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Earlier this month, a fire had broken out at a municipal school located in Parel area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. No one was hurt in the incident as the fire had erupted on the day of Makar Sankranti when the school had a holiday.

