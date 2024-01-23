Ajmer: Fire Breaks Out At Private School, All Students Evacuated Safely (Watch Videos)

Ajmer school fire | X

Ajmer, January 23: A massive fire broke out at a private school in Ajmer city of Rajasthan on Tuesday, January 23. Following the incident, which took place at Ajmer's Panchsheel Astitva Kids Sadhguru School, all the students were evacuated safely. A video of the fire raging in a building of the private school also surfaced online.

When informed, the fire department rushed multiple fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. The fire was later brought under control. A cooling operation was underway at the time of filing this report. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire Breaks Out At Ajmer School

VIDEO | A fire broke out in the building of a private school at Makarwali Road in Rajasthan's Ajmer. All the children were evacuated safely. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3rM4RNnVYq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024

Cooling Operation Underway

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A fire broke out in the upper part of Ajmer's Panchsheel Astitva Kids Sadhguru School pic.twitter.com/twKNernilU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 23, 2024

Earlier this month, a fire had broken out at a municipal school located in Parel area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. No one was hurt in the incident as the fire had erupted on the day of Makar Sankranti when the school had a holiday.