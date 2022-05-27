Ajmer: Claims of Hindu temple in dargah rejected by shrine administration

Ajmer's Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah | ANI

Jaipur: Amidst the ongoing controversy at religious places across the country, a Hindu outfit Maharana Pratap Sena of Delhi has claimed the existence of a Hindu Temple in Ajmer's Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah.

The administration had to tighten the security after the claims while the Anjuman Committee of the shine has rejected the claims.

The Maharana Pratap Sena of Delhi has demanded a survey of Ajmer Dargah by claiming that the dargah has been built in the place of a temple.

Some pictures of Swastik on the walls made viral by the organization to testify its claims. A letter has also been written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for this.

Ajmer district administration is on alert after this new claim. The security of the dargah has been beefed up and top officials are also visiting the dargah.

In the meantime, the body of Khadims (servitors) rejected this claim on Dargah and said that there was no such symbol in the Ajmer Sharif.

The president of Anjuman Saiyad Zadgan (the body of Khadims) Moin Chisti, said, "I am saying this with full responsibility that the symbol of Swastika is nowhere in the dargah. The dargah has been there for 850 years. No such question ever arose. There is a certain kind of atmosphere in the country today which was never there."

He also said that raising questions about the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti means hurting the sentiments of millions of people who offer prayers there irrespective of their religion.

Read Also Amid Gyanvapi row, MNS claims 2 dargahs in Pune built on temple land