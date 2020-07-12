Air India sacks around 200 cabin crew, refuses to accept withdrawal of resignations of 50 pilots

New Delhi: Around 200 cabin crew of Air India, who were recently inducted on a contractual basis, have been terminated, according to sources.

Apart from this the sources also added that the request of over 50 pilots for withdrawal of resignation has been denied by the management of the national carrier.

These 50 pilots are currently serving their notice period, they added. The contracts of the cabin crew have been terminated as due to COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown the number of flights operating has reduced significantly in the recent months.