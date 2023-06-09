Air India Makes Passengers Wait At San Francisco Airport For 8 Hours Before Cancelling Flight to Mumbai

Photo: Representative Image

Another controversy surrounding Air India took place on Thursday when passengers were made to wait at the San Francisco airport for several hours before the flight to Mumbai was cancelled by the airline due to a technical glitch. A passenger's relative highlighted the issue on social media, prompting AI to take sqift action but only after the lengthy delay.

A Twitter user named Kajal Brahmkstri tweeted about her sister being stranded at the San Francisco airport for nearly 8 hours before she was informed that her flight to Mumbai was cancelled.

Air India issued a statement saying they will give a full refund of the flight and hotel expenses upon the submission of reciepts by passengers.

But Brahmkstri claimed that the airline refused to refund her sister.

"@airindia my sister is stranded @ SFO airport for her flight which after a wait of almost 8 hours at the airport stands cancelled.

"You guys issue a notice asking for customers to reschedule their flight by giving a full refund. My sister managed to do so but now you are refusing.

"This is such a torture. Please follow your set of rules mentioned on the notice given to customers. And issue whatever refund required. See the attached notice below and provide help," Brahmkstri wrote in a series of tweets and also attached AI's notice.

Read Also Stranded For Over 36 Hours In Russia, Air India Flight AI173 Departs For San Francisco

Exactly two minutes after these tweets on Friday, Air India responded by apologising for the inconvenience caused and asked Brahmkstri for her sister's booking details. They then assured to assist her by calling her.

But it's not clear if AI managed to resolve the issue or not.