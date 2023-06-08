 Stranded For Over 36 Hours In Russia, Air India Flight AI173 Departs For San Francisco
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldStranded For Over 36 Hours In Russia, Air India Flight AI173 Departs For San Francisco

Stranded For Over 36 Hours In Russia, Air India Flight AI173 Departs For San Francisco

The airline stated that the aircraft "developed a technical issue with one of its engines," adding that safety checks were being performed on the plane and assistance was being given to the passengers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Stranded passengers in Russia | FPJ

Air India on Thursday made an announcement that the replacement flight has left Russia's Magadan airport bound for San Francisco. The airline announced in a tweet that the replacement flight would touch down in San Francisco at 12:15 a.m. PDT (07:15 a.m. GMT) on Thursday to pick up passengers whose trip from Delhi to San Francisco was diverted to Russia's Far East after their Boeing BA.N 777 airliner experienced engine issues, Air India deployed the aircraft to Russia on Wednesday.

The airline stated that the aircraft "developed a technical issue with one of its engines," adding that safety checks were being performed on the plane and assistance was being given to the passengers.

Read Also
Delhi-San Francisco Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Engine Glitch
article-image

Lack of infrastructure in Russian airport

Given the lack of infrastructure at the outlying Magadan airport, the airline announced in a previous statement that the more than 216 passengers and 16 staff members on board the stranded plane were housed in temporary housing.

Fewer than 50 Americans were on the plane, and the US State Department was not aware of any of them contacting the US Embassy in Russia or other diplomatic missions, according to Vedant Patel, a spokesperson for the department in Washington.

Read Also
Watch: Pax Of Air India San Francisco Flight Voice Concerns On Accommodation Issues After They Were...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Toxic Smoke Envelopes George Washington Bridge Due To Uncontrolled Wildfires Across Canada

WATCH: Toxic Smoke Envelopes George Washington Bridge Due To Uncontrolled Wildfires Across Canada

Stranded For Over 36 Hours In Russia, Air India Flight AI173 Departs For San Francisco

Stranded For Over 36 Hours In Russia, Air India Flight AI173 Departs For San Francisco

'Appalled, No Place For Hate': Canadian High Commissioner In India Cameron MacKay Over Indira Gandhi...

'Appalled, No Place For Hate': Canadian High Commissioner In India Cameron MacKay Over Indira Gandhi...

Pakistan Accuses Iran Of Cross-border Attacks As China Hosts Trilateral Counter-terrorism Talks

Pakistan Accuses Iran Of Cross-border Attacks As China Hosts Trilateral Counter-terrorism Talks

Google Urges East Coast Employees to Work from Home as Wildfire Smoke Affects Air Quality in Major...

Google Urges East Coast Employees to Work from Home as Wildfire Smoke Affects Air Quality in Major...