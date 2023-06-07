WATCH: Pax of Air India San Francisco flight voice concerns on accommodation issues after they were stranded in Russia |

A recent incident involving an Air India flight has led to passengers contesting the airline's claims regarding the accommodation provided to them. The flight, operating from Delhi to San Francisco as AI173, was forced to divert to Russia due to a technical glitch in one of its engines. The safety of the 216 passengers and 16 crew members was ensured as the aircraft successfully landed at Magadan Airport in Russia.

Air India claimed to arrange accommodation of passengers in hotels

According to Air India's official statement, an alternate aircraft will be deployed on June 7, 2023, to transport all passengers and crew members from Magadan to San Francisco. In the interim, the airline claimed to have arranged accommodation for the affected individuals in local hotels in Magadan. However, some passengers are now disputing these claims.

Passengers contesting AI’s claims of passengers being put up in hotels



This is what they are saying ‘Although they say it is local hotels, but it actually is just mattresses in the basketball court of a local school.’

Passengers share their experience of accomodation

Passengers have voiced their concerns, alleging that the accommodation provided by Air India falls short of the promised hotel stay. Instead of proper hotel rooms, they claim to have been provided with nothing more than mattresses placed in the basketball court of a local school. This stark discrepancy between the promised hotel accommodations and the actual arrangement has led to discontent among the affected passengers.

While the airline assures authorities and passengers that they are working together to ensure a smooth transition for everyone to their final destination, these recent allegations from passengers may raise questions about the adequacy of the services provided. The dissatisfaction expressed by the passengers points to a need for clearer communication and better execution of contingency plans in such situations.

