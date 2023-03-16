 Air India in trouble again, cancels Chicago-Delhi flight after prolonged delay; pax furious
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India in trouble again, cancels Chicago-Delhi flight after prolonged delay; pax furious

Air India in trouble again, cancels Chicago-Delhi flight after prolonged delay; pax furious

The flight was to depart from Chicago O'hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
Air India | Representative Image/ Twitter

Around 300 passengers of Air India are stranded at Chicago airport since Tuesday after their flight to the national capital was cancelled due to technical reasons, with some passengers complaining that there is still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi.

The flight was to depart from Chicago O'hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15.

Read Also
Kerala: Customs arrests Air India cabin crew member with 1,487 grams gold in Kochi
article-image

Passengers recount experience

Gopal Krishan Solanki Radhaswami, who was to take the flight, told PTI on Wednesday that passengers have been waiting for around 24 hours and still the "airline does not have an answer for us".

"We don't know what exactly is going on... we don't know when we are going to fly," he said in a video message that was recorded from the Chicago airport.

Another passenger said over the phone that they have been waiting at the airport for nearly 24 hours and are not sure when they can take the flight to Delhi.

Read Also
Mumbai: Air India passenger booked for unruly behaviour on flight refuses to pay bail amount, opts...
article-image

Air India says flight had to be cancelled due to technical reasons

According to the two persons, there are around 300 Air India passengers, including foreigners.

An Air India spokesperson said that flight AI 126 had to be cancelled due to technical reasons on March 14.

"The affected passengers were offered all-round support and every effort is being made to accommodate them on alternate flights. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the spokesperson said in a statement

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India in trouble again, cancels Chicago-Delhi flight after prolonged delay; pax furious

Air India in trouble again, cancels Chicago-Delhi flight after prolonged delay; pax furious

Tamil Nadu: K N Nehru's supporters vandalise DMK MP’s house, car

Tamil Nadu: K N Nehru's supporters vandalise DMK MP’s house, car

H3N2 alert sounded in UP; cases on the rise

H3N2 alert sounded in UP; cases on the rise

Commercial Tax raid in Karnataka: Another BJP leader in soup

Commercial Tax raid in Karnataka: Another BJP leader in soup

Land-for-jobs-scam: Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav moves Delhi HC seeking stay on CBI summons

Land-for-jobs-scam: Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav moves Delhi HC seeking stay on CBI summons