Air India Express Takes Flight: New Delhi Service Connects Surat's Growing Needs

File Photo

Surat, the "diamond city" of India, is set to receive a welcome addition to its air connectivity with the launch of a new Air India Express flight to Delhi starting May 1, 2024. This development comes after a period of reduced flight options between the two cities, fulfilling a long-standing demand from Surat's air travelers.

Previously, Surat airport boasted a vibrant network with around six to seven daily flights connecting it to Delhi. However, this number dwindled to just four, leaving passengers with fewer choices. This situation was further compounded by the complete absence of direct flights between Surat and Mumbai, the financial capital of India. Despite repeated requests from travellers, airlines have remained hesitant to offer this route due to undisclosed reasons.

The new Air India Express service promises to bridge the gap between Surat and Delhi. The flight will depart Delhi at 10 AM and arrive in Surat by 12 PM. The return flight will take off from Surat at 1:00 PM and reach Delhi at 3 PM. This schedule offers a convenient option for both business and leisure travelers. Notably, this timing caters specifically to passengers connecting to evening international flights from Delhi, providing ample buffer time for a smooth transition.

In addition to the new Delhi route, Air India Express is also revamping its existing Kolkata service from Surat. The departure time for the Surat-Kolkata leg will be shifted to a more convenient 8:35 AM, with a revised arrival time in Kolkata of 11:35 AM. The return flight from Kolkata will now depart at 4:55 AM and reach Surat by 8:55 AM. This earlier morning schedule offers passengers the benefit of a full day upon arrival in either city.

The improved air connectivity offered by Air India Express is a positive development for Surat. It caters to the growing demand for domestic travel and strengthens the city's position as a major commercial hub. Passengers can expect a more streamlined travel experience with the expanded flight options and revised timings.