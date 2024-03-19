Take Off: Air India Express Summer Schedule Soars With Over 360 Daily Flights; Introduces New Routes And Fare Options

Air India | Representational Image

Air India Express, a prominent carrier under the Tata Group, is gearing up for a summer schedule, poised to operate more than 360 daily flights. The airline's international services are expected to surge by over 20 per cent, marking a strategic expansion in the aviation market.

Amidst ongoing merger proceedings with AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India), Air India Express has incorporated flights from both carriers into its upcoming summer schedule.

When compared to last year's summer schedule, the airline is set to mark a significant rise in both domestic and international services, with a surge of over 25 per cent in domestic flights and more than 20 per cent in International flights.

The airline's expansion means an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, making a total of 259 domestic and 109 international departures. This surge in operations is is aimed at meeting the rising demand from passengers . Also as part of its expansion strategy, Air India Express will augment frequencies to key destinations including Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Sharjah. The airline currently boasts a fleet comprising 67 aircraft, including 39 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

New Non-Stop Routes from Kolkata

Adding to its network, Air India Express is also set to introduce non-stop flights from Kolkata to Imphal and Kochi, starting this April. The flights to Imphal will operate daily, while those to Kochi will be available six days a week, offering more options and convenience.

Introduction of Fare Products

In a bid to cater to various traveler preferences, the airline also recently announced the introduction of four fare products: Xpress Lite, Xpress Value, Xpress Flex, and Xpress Biz.

These provide passengers with flexibility and customization options, to making travel more convenient. Similarly, the Xpress Biz fares offer business class seating with additional benefits, including increased baggage allowances.

Hybrid Offering and Route Integration

Air India Express is also set to disrupt the traditional Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) model with its hybrid offering. Through route integration, the airline aims to optimize its operations, ensuring seamless connectivity on various domestic routes.

(With inputs from PTI)