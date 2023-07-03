AIMIM Leader In Hyderabad Beats Up Electricity Dept Worker For Checking 'Power Theft'; Visuals Surface

AIMIM leader beats up man | Screengrab

A user on Twitter shared a video of an AIMIM leader beating up workers of electricity department who had gone to check theft of electricity in Mehboob Colony, Karwan Assembly Constituency. The AIMIM party member who allegedly beat up the employee of electricity board has been identified as Mohammad Azam. The tweet also highlighted how power theft in Old Hyderabad causes loss to the exchequer and tagged the city police and commissioner in his tweet.

"Please look at the shocking video of "Goonda Raj" in Hyderabad patronage by @aimim_national Chief @asadowaisi. The Electricity Department employees who went to check power theft, were brutally assaulted by MIM leader Mohd Azam & his family members in Mehboob Colony, Karwan Assembly Constituency. If you have spine @KTRBRS @CPHydCity @TelanganaDGP take action or remain as mute spectators, Let Goodanism prevail in Old City. Nearly 50% of power supplied to the Old City is unaccounted and due to this power theft there is a loss of 70 Lakh per day to the @TsspdclCorporat. It is widely known fact that power thieves & offenders in Hyderabad Parliament Constituency are shamelessly sheltered @aimim_national MLAs. Like Indians are scared to travel to Pakistan, Govt officials are scared to visit Old City of Hyderabad," the user tweeted and shared the video showing the leader roughing up electricity department employees.

People gathered but no one dared stop the mishandling of the employee

The video shows the leader and his men allegedly beating the electricity department employee on a street. In a short time, several people gather at the spot. However, no one dared interfere to stop the politician's man from beating the worker of electricity department.

A long-standing problem

Complaints of power theft and issues over it are common in Old Hyderabad and has been a long-standing problem in the area. Several people and residents have complained about it in the past, but to no avail.