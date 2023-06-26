WATCH: Owaisi Loses Cool After AIMIM Worker Puts Shawl On His Face In Maharashtra's Akola

Stills from the video showing shawl on Owaisi's face | Twitter

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in Maharashtra and addressed a rally in Amravati on Sunday, had a rather awkward moment when he visited Akola on Sunday (June 25). Owaisi lost his cool at a party worker after the worker inadvertantly put a shawl on Owaisi's face when the AIMIM leader stepped out of his vehicle after reaching Akola. In a video shared on social media, it can be seen that Owaisi gets furious at a person who tries to welcome him by giving him a shawl. However, the worker, bymistake, puts the shawl on Owaisi's face which makes him really angry.

Shawl on face made Owaisi scowl

In the video, it can be seen that just as Owaisi's car stopped, his supporters who were present in large numbers start raising slogans "Allahu Akbar" slogans and welcome him with great enthusiasm. As Owaisi steps out of the car, the excitement of his supporters reaches a notch up as the decibels go up too. It is at this moment that a supporter comes forward with a shawl, wanting to honour Owaisi. However, the supporter ends up putting the shawl on Owaisi's face. After getting rid of the shawl, Owaisi says something to the person with a scowl on his face.

Owaisi lashes out at media and Fadnavis

Later, Owaisi addressed a rally in Amravati on Sunday (June 25) and lashed out at a section of media and deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for law and order issue in the state. Owaisi said that a section of media was hell-bent on proving Muslims as "those who didn't love the country" and even challenged them to a debate in Amravati.

Owaisi mentioned the case of Lukman Suleman Ansari, who was allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes in Maharashtra's Igatpuri for transporting cattle on June 8. Ansari had gone missing and his dead body was found two days later. Owaisi said that Fadnavis was speaking about Aurangzeb. Owaisi asked questions of Fadnavis and said that Maharashtra Deputy CM should instead focus on issues at hand.

