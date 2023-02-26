AIMIM headed by Owaisi is extension of BJP: Bihar CM asks Muslim community to be cautious | File pic

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday alleged that the AIMIM headed by Hyderabad MP Mohammad Owaisi was an extension of BJP. He asked the members of the Muslim community to be cautious against designs of Owaisi who is an agent of BJP.

Nitish was addressing a rally of Grand Alliance (seven parties alliance) at Ranghboomi grounds at Purnia. For the first time after his return from Singapore, RJD president Lalu Prasad addressed the rally from New Delhi through video and declared" MYself and Nitish are together now.We will make India BJP mukt in 2024 Lok Sabha elections".Nitish too reciprocated to views of Lalu and said, “I am in Grand Alliance for ever and will work for elimination of BJP.”

Importance of Purnia's demography amid Kumar's statement

Purnia, a part of the Seemanchal region of Bihar covering four districts bordering Bangladesh and Nepal has over 60 per cent Muslim voters and in the 2020 assembly elections, AIMIM had captured five seats unseating the sitting RJD and JDU legislators.

Nitish urged the Congress leadership to take a quick decision on opposition unity against the BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Time is running out Congress should respond to our appeals.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Singh appreciated the efforts of NItish on unity move but remained non committal. He suggested Nitish should have regular consultations with the leaders of the Grand Alliance and start process of selection of the constituencies and candidates.

We want to limit BJP to 100 seats

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who was also present clarified, “Neither I am interested in becoming chief minister nor Nitish in becoming Prime Minister. Our goal is to limit BJP to 100 seats in the Lok Sabha.”

National president of the JDU Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, who was instrumental in conviction of Lalu Prasad in fodder scam cases defended Lalu and said, “It is wrong to allege there was Jungle Raj when Lalu was CM. Lalu championed Social Justice.”

CPI(ML) general secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya alleged Narendra Modi was being dictated by the RSS.

Unemployed trained teachers tried to disturb the speech of chief minister by shouting slogans. Nitish assured them there would be mass scale employment soon and salaries of the teachers would be enhanced.