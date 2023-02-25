Bihar CM will deceive Lalu too: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes dig at Nitish Kumar | File pic

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar entered into a secret deal with RJD president Lalu Prasad in August last year while breaking ties with the BJP. He asked Nitish to be transparent and disclose the deal in which he promised Lalu's younger son, Tejashwi will be appointed chief minister.

Addressing two meetings at Lauriya in West Champaran and Bapu Sabhaghar here in Patna, Shah said Nitish who had betrayed BJP thrice in the past would deceive Lalu too and would never allow Tejashwi to be the CM.

Shah: Nitish dream of becoming PM & betrays everyone

Every three years, Nitish dreams of becoming the Prime Minister and to achieve the dream office, he betrays the BJP and RJD too. Last year, he again joined hands with Lalu only to restore Jungle Raj in Bihar. From a vikaswadi leader, Nitish assumed the role of awasarvadi (opportunist),Shah said and declared that now the doors of the BJP are closed forever for Nitish. Defectors like him will not be allowed to join hands with the BJP, he added.

Nitish has purchased a new jet plane to fulfill his dream of becoming PM, Shah claimed and said Nitish would be disappointed as Narendra Modi would be re-elected again in 2024.

Shah slams ruling JDU-RJD alliance govt

Law and order has collapsed in Bihar, crime is on the rise, cases of murder are going up since the JDU-RJD government came to power, the Home Minister said and alleged liquor and sand mafia were operating without restrictions. Bihar has turned into the sanctuary of terrorists and arms dealers and centre of the activities of the banned PFI,Shah claimed.Nitish imposed prohibition,but illicit liquor was being sold everywhere.

At Lauriya, he addressed the gathering of Tharu tribes and at Patna he paid tributes to farmers' leader and freedom fighter Swami Sahjanand Saraswati. Later,Shah visited the Takhat Harmandir Sahib in Patna Saheb to offer prayers at birthplace of Guru Govind Singh.